BMOC Round 4 Group 4 Day 4: Overall standings, overview, top 6 BGMI teams qualify for BMPS Season 1

With BMOC Round 4 coming to a close, the top six teams from Group 4 have advanced to the BMPS Season 1. The underdog team Kinetic occupied first place with 64 points, including 30 eliminations. The team secured two consecutive chicken dinners and booked their tickets for the upcoming pro league. R Esports placed second with 32 finishes, followed by Hyderabad Hydras.

Nigma Galaxy, with two chicken dinners, made a fantastic run in the event and finished third. ACBC and FS Esports came in fifth and sixth place respectively. Team Celtz, unfortunately, fell short by one point and failed to qualify for the pro league.

BGMI All-Stars Invitational champion TSM had an average performance and could not advance to the top six.

BMOC Round 4 Group 4's overall ranking

Team Kinetic - 64 points R Esports - 64 points Hyderabad Hydras- 57 points Nigma Galaxy- 56 points ACBC Esports - 56 points FS Esports- 56 points Team Celtz - 55 points Team Forever - 53 points BurnX Official - 50 points TSM - 42 points Team Solitude - 40 points Redemption Crew - 37 points MYST - 33 points Endless - 20 points Chicken Rushers - 19 points OPTxRising - 19 points

BMOC Round 4 Group 4 overview

The final day of the BMOC began with Team Kinetic coming out on top with 12 finishes in the first match. Led by Roxx, Celtz secured second place with five eliminations. R Esports and BurnX were able to keep their third and fourth places with six and five finishes respectively.

Team Kinetic had a fantastic chicken dinner in Miramar with 11 kills. FS Esports lost their last fight against Kinetic and placed second with 10 eliminations. Led by Owais, Team Forever accumulated nine points, including three frags. It was a back-to-back second where TSM had a poor performance, having collected only two points in their first two matches.

The third match zone favored TSM and they capitalized on it, taking a 10-kill chicken dinner. BurnX Official lost their fight against TSM despite having a 4v2 advantage. Hyderabad Hydras continued their consistency as they secured third place with eight eliminations.

Team Forever set up a dominant performance in the fourth match as they emerged as table toppers with 15 finishes despite not securing a chicken dinner. However, Nigma Galaxy grabbed a 6-kill chicken dinner after miserable performances in their previous three matches.

R Esports won the fifth match of the day with 12 eliminations. Endless secured second place with three finishes while Chicken Rushers came third.

Nigma Galaxy put up a scintillating performance in the finals by securing their BMPS ticket. They grabbed a 14-kill chicken dinner, collecting 29 points. TSM had one more bad match and couldn't make it to the BMPS S1.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan