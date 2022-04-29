TSM wins BGMI All Stars Invitational 

The third and final day of the BGMI All Stars Invitational, a three-day LAN event, came to a close with TSM emerging as champions. The team dominated throughout the event and accumulated 199 points in 15 matches.

Hyderabad Hydras also had an amazing run in the event as they became the runner-up with 166 points, which included 78 finishes. Revenant and Team XO collected 163 points each and finished in third and fourth places respectively.

GodLike had a disastrous tournament as they only grabbed 64 points in their 15 matches. Team Xspark remained stuck at the bottom spot with 49 points.

BGMI All Stars Invitational Day 3 overview

Overall standings of top 8 teams from BGMI All Stars Invitational (Image via Nodwin Gaming )

Day 3 saw TSM retain their performances from day 2, as they came out victorious with a 18-kill chicken dinner. The team was in third place before the start of day 3 with 111 points. They regained first place after collecting 33 points in the 11th match. Global Esports came second with four finishes, followed by Enigma gaming. TSM Aquanox was named the MVP with six kills.

Enigma Gaming clinched the action-packed second match by beating Hyderabad Hydras in an eye-catching 2v4 fight in the last circle. Viru and Eggy, with three kills each, put up excellent performances in the match. Team XO earned 13 points, which included three kills.

GodLike secured 15th place in the BGMI All Stars Invitational (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The third match being played in Erangel was won by Team Insane with 20 finishes. Hyderabad Hydras secured third place with no kill points while TSM occupied third place with nine eliminations. Revenant came fourth with seven frags, followed by Team 8Bit.

Team XO put up an emphatic performance to grab their third chicken dinner in the fifth match with 12 kills. Revenant came second after losing the final 2v4 fight against Team XO. Team Forever was eliminated by 8Bit at sixteen spots. Blind Esports defeated GodLike in a 4v4 fight. RNT Kyoya bagged the MVP with five finishes.

At the end of the 14th match, TSM was in top spot with 174 points, followed by Team XO and Revenant with 161 points each. It was the deciding match for the champions.

TSM played aggressively in their last match and won it as well as the tournament. Hyderabad Hydras secured second place, followed by Team Insane.

Top 5 players from BGMI All Stars Invitational (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

TSM NinjaJod bagged the MVP award and took home one lakh as prize money. He has had 38 finishes while Maxy came second with 27 in the overall kill leaderboard.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul