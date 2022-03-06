GodLike Esports reported having earned over 1 crore INR from tournaments since BGMI launch

It's only been eight months since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in India. The game has received a warm welcome from the fans and gaming community in the country.

The esports scene in Battlegrounds Mobile India is growing by the day. Aside from official events, other third-party competitions are also carried out regularly.

GodLike Esports earned more than one crore INR since BGMI launch

Interestingly, GodLike Esports became the first Indian organization to cross 1 crore INR in prize pool earnings from BGMI Esports tournaments.

GodLike announced its entry into Battlegrounds Mobile India on August 26, 2021, by signing a TSM member deemed one of the best in the country. The team contained India's best player, Jonathan, and other stalwarts like Neyoo, Clutchgod, and ZGod.

It didn't take long for the team to win their first major tournament in Skyesports Championship 3.0. The group continued its dominance by winning two more third-party events in October.

The majority of their earnings came through the PMGC 2021 Finals, in which they were placed 13th. The team got to represent the country in PMGC after the top three teams of BGIS failed to provide the requested documents (visa/passport and vaccine certificates).

Details of GodLike Esports winnings in some of the major tournaments

1) Skyesports Championship 3.0 - 12 Lakhs INR (Winner)

2) Thug Invitational Season 3 - 80k INR (Runners-Up)

3) Ranbhoomi Season 1 - 5 Lakhs INR (Winner)

4) LOCO War of Glory - 20 Lakhs INR (Winner)

5) LOCO Diwali Battle - 2.9 Lakhs INR

6) OneShot Showdown Season 2 - 14 Lakhs INR (Winner)

7) RedBull M.E.O Season 4 - 80k INR

8) Skyesports Mobile Open - 40K INR

9) BattleGrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) - 3.75 Lakhs INR

10) PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) - 57k USD (more than 42 Lakhs INR)

GodLike Esports BGMI Team: Tournaments results (Screenshot via Liquipedia)

Since PMGC 2021, the team has added two new players to their roster (Gill and Viru) and is rebuilding. As the team is trying new strategies/combinations, they have not done well in recent tournaments like Skyesports Grand Slam, the OR Championship, and Ruthless BGMI.

In 2022, BGMI will see four major tournaments,

With Kraton announcing six crores in prize pool tournaments in 2022 alongside frequent third-party tournaments, GodLike Esports will look to build on their earnings.

