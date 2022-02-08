BGMI: Former Team Xspark players GiLL & Viru join Team Godlike

Today, professional BGMI team, GodLike Esports, announced the addition of GiLL and Viru as their newest members. The announcement came through their YouTube channel. GiLL and Viru had a theatrical exit with Team Xspark, with fans of the team not being happy with their departure.

GodLike Esports BGMI roster:

With the recent addition of GiLL and Viru, the GodLike Esports roster has undergone some significant change. As a result, here is the new and updated roster for the esports team:

1. ClutchGod - Vivek Aabhas (IGL)

2. Neyoo - Suraj Majumdar (Entry Fragger)

3. Jonathan - Jonathan Amaral (Assaulter)

4. ZGOD - Abhishek Choudhary (Support)

5. GiLL - Arshpreet Singh (Assaulter)

6. Viru - Viren Mahipalsingh Gour (Support and Assaulter)

7. Ghatak - Abhijeet Andhare (Coach)

GiLL has been one of the most consistent players on the circuit. He was with GodLike before joining Orange Rock along with Mavi and Scout. The team secured the best ever ranking for an Indian team in an international tournament.

After the launch of BGMI, GiLL continued with Orange Rock for a while before joining Team XSpark. However, the team underperformed and came in 12th in BGIS 2021. In the BGIS, Viru had played for team Soul where they failed to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Viru on the other hand is one of the earliest players in the scene. He began his career with Entity Gaming and has since gone on to play for plenty of teams, including 7 Seas, Orange Rock, TSM, RedOwl, Chemin, and Soul. After a poor BGIS with Team Soul, Viru switched to Team XSpark.

GodLike Esports has been one of the marquee teams in BGMI esports. One of the characteristics that make them stand out is their aggressive style. Having launched with BGMI, GodLike signed the former TSM roster, one of the best squads in India.

Godlike won several third-party tournaments including Skyesports championship 3.0, War of Glory, and OneShot Showdown S2. The team came fourth in BGIS 2021 and represented India in PMGC. Their performance at the PMGC was below par as they finished in 13th place. Since then, GodLike Esports Leader Ghatak wanted to have a new addition to their roster.

GodLike would expect to dominate the 2022 season after the addition of GiLL and Viru. It is interesting to see whether they will maintain their aggressive game style or if they will adopt a balanced one.

