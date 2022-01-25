BGMI: Viru joins Team Xspark 

The first major tournament of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) - BGIS 2021 concluded a few days ago. The tournament didn't go as intended for the fan-favorite Team Xspark as they finished in 12th place.

A few days ago, Team Xspark parted ways with Ultron, one of its assaulters. Ultron stated that his departure was primarily due to a lack of chemistry with the team.

Now in the latest news, Team Xspark has revealed a new addition to their squad. They have signed Viren Mahipalsingh Gour alias Viru to their roster.

The official announcement came through Instagram, where they wrote:

"Welcoming Viru to the Golden Family. Looking forward to some great action together."

Team Xspark have a new BGMI roster

The new Team Xspark BGMI roster now includes:

1) Mavi - Harmandeep Singh - In-Game Leader

2) Scout - Tanmay Singh - Scout and Support

3) Gill - Arshpreet Gill Singh - Assaulter

4) Clowny - Prajyot Prabhakar Adhatrao - Assaulter

5) Viru - Viren Mahipalsingh Gour - Support and Assaulter

Prior to the PUBG Mobile ban, Viru was on the roster of team Orange Rock. The roster secured second place in PUBG Mobile World League: East and were winners of ESL and PMPL: League.

Viru has been with many teams since the launch of BGMI 2021. He was with RedOwl Gaming, followed by 8Bit and Chemin Esports. He played BGIS 2021 with Team Soul, who couldn't qualify for the finals.

Scout and Mavi, on the other hand, started their BGMI journey with Team Soul, but due to synergy issues, they parted ways and joined Team Xspark.

Team Xspark is an Indian Esports Organization owned by Scout, who, apart from being a pro athlete, is also a popular YouTuber. He has more than 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 3 million followers on Instagram. Apart from Battle Grounds Mobile India, Xspark also fields a roster for Apex Legends.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the addition of Viru, fan expectations from the team have risen, and it will be interesting to see how the team performs in upcoming tournaments.

Edited by R. Elahi