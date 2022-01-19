BGMI pro Ultron leaves Team Xspark

The first major tournament of BGMI dubbed the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, has ended. The top teams in the country are looking to revamp their rosters and prepare for the upcoming tournaments.

In the latest news, popular Indian Esports organization Team Xspark( TX) bid farewell to one of their star players, Ultron. The announcement was made on the social media channels of TX, where the organization thanked Ultron for his contributions to the team and wished him luck for his future endeavours.

Today we bid farewell to Ultron, it’s been a roller coaster ride but thankyou for all the action , Good luck for your future endeavours! You’ll always be a part of the Golden family

The organization also stated that the inclusion of Ultron in the squad was a roller coaster ride and that Ultron will always be a part of the TX family.

Through his social media, Ultron also thanked his ex-teammates, Mavi, Scout, and GiLL, with the latter doing the same.

Ultron, aka Hemanth Sethi, started his professional Esports journey as a part of Element Esports in early 2020. He rose through the ranks, subsequently joining Team Celtz and GXR, representing India at the PUBG: Mobile World League (PMWL) East.

Team Xspark's performance in BGIS: 2021

The announcement came on the back of Team Xspark's average run in BGIS: 2021. The team finished on the 12th spot in the tournament, an outcome which they would have indeed not expected.

With the departure of Ultron, TX will be looking for options for the 4th player in the squad. The new addition to the team remains to be seen, as no official announcement has been made regarding the same.

Ultron's new squad will also be a point of interest. With the player having immense potential and skill, top esports organizations in the country would be looking to add him to their rosters. Fans of both Ultron and TX will hope for a better future for both parties involved.

