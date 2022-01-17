Skylightz Gaming wins Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, qualifies for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

The Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 ended after an intense and nerve-wracking final day.

Skylightz Gaming emerged the winners with 273 points and 109 finishes. The team held their nerve towards the game's dying moments and took home the title and winner's prize of ₹50 lakhs.

Skylightz Gaming qualified for the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

As winners of the BGIS 2021, Skylightz Gaming has qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2021) Grand Finals, slated to be held later this month (21-23 January). The team will be the only Indian representative in the $6 million global event.

Following them was Team Solo Mid (TSM), who secured second place with 270 points and 107 frags. The team fought valiantly until the very end but fell short in the day's final game. They received the second-place prize of ₹25 lakhs.

BGIS 2021 Grand Finals overall standings

GodLike Esports notched fourth place in the Grand Finals

Third place was secured by Team XO, who was leading the points table at the end of Day 3 but faltered today, dropping down to the final podium spot. Overall, the team ended with 244 points and 106 finishes, taking home a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs.

Total standings of Grand Finals (Image via BGMI)

GodLike Esports, the favorites heading into BGIS 2021, finished 4th. The side started the tournament well, gaining an advantage on Day 1, but failed to keep the momentum going on days 2 and 3. They tried hard on the final day but couldn't finish on the podium.

Among the other top teams, 7Sea Esports, a squad known for their aggressive style, had a strong finish to the final day and took the 5th position.

GodLike Neyoo was the MVP of the finals

Neyoo from GodLike was declared the MVP of the championship and took home a total of ₹1 lakh for his impressive all-round performances.

Also Read Article Continues below

The event also kept viewers engaged, with the live-watching numbers setting new records.

Edited by Ravi Iyer