BGMI: Team XO wins BGIS 2021 The Grind 

The Grand Finals of the BGIS 2021: The Grind Scrims concluded with underdog Team XO emerging as winners. Over the course of two days, an intense competition was witnessed in the finals between the top 16 teams of the country.

Team XO dominated the event and were the only team to grab four chicken dinners. They accumulated a total of 173 points with the help of 77 frags. As a result of a successful second day, TSM came in second place with 157 points. The team was also the most aggressive in the finals and secured 81 points through frags.

Godlike Esports once again showed why they are considered the best in the country. They finished 3rd with 154 points. Star-studded Team XSpark showed promise and finished in fourth place. On day 2, Hydra and Soul couldn't improve on their previous performance and finished at the bottom of the rankings.

BGIS The Grind Finals day 2 summary

The first match of the day was won by Team Forever with ten frags, followed by GodLike with seven frags. Team X Spark's aggressive gameplay helped them accumulate 13 frag points.

Team XO won the second match played on the desert map with 12 frags, with Fierce being the MVP for his six frags. Godlike once again played well to grab 24 points.

TSM won the third match of Erangel with 14 frags, where Blaze alone took seven frags. They were followed by Hyderabad Hydras and Skylightz Gaming with eight and four frags, respectively.

The fourth match played on the rainforest map was again won by TSM with 14 frags. Team Soul did well to secure third place with three frags in the game.

Team XO won the next two matches of the event with 11 and 10 frags, respectively. Team XSpark came second in the fifth match while Godlike were runners-up in the final game.

Prizepool distribution of the event

Winner: 1,00,000 INR - Team XO

1st Runners-up: 50,000 INR - TSM

2nd Runners-up: 25,000 INR - Godlike

MVP : 25,000 INR - Team Forever Savitar

