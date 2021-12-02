BGIS The Grind: Teams, groups, format, and schedule revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021: The Grind, a two-week long official practice scrims, starts November 4. A total of 32 invitees, divided into four groups of eight teams each, will compete for a prizepool of 2 Lakhs INR. The winner will be rewarded with prize money worth 1 Lakh INR.

The first official open BGMI tournament, "BGIS 2021", will take place from December 4, 2021. The top 32 teams will be directly invited for round 3 of online qualifiers, scheduled to be held from December 27 to 30.

Format of BGIS: The Grind

BGIS The Grind features 32 invited teams (Image via BGMI )

1) League Stage: This is the first stage of the tournament which will go on for six days till December 10. A total of five (four classic and one fun) matches spread over three maps will be played daily. The top 16 teams from the league stages will advance to the next stage.

2) Finals: The top 16 teams will face off in a series of 10 matches on December 11 and 12, at the end of which the top team will be crowned champions.

Invited Teams for BGIS: The Grind

Group A

1. Velocity Gaming

2. Chemin Esports

3. Hydra Official

4. Team XO

5. Team Forever

6. Team Insane

7. AXOM Esports

8. Orgless5

Group B

1. Global Esports

2. Marcos Gaming

3. Team SOUL

4. Nigma Galaxy

5. Blind

6. Hyderabad Hydras

7. True Ripper

8. Orangutan Esports

Group C

1. Team Mayhem

2. 8 BIT

3. 7Sea Esports

4. Skylightz Gaming

5. Revenant Esports

6. Godlike

7. Enigma Gaming

8. Rivalry Esports

Group D

1. OR Esports

2. BurnX Official

3. Team X Spark

4. Force One Esports

5. Reckoning Esports

6. TSM

7. Udog India

8. Team Incognito

Prizepool Distribution

Winner: 1,00,000 INR

1st Runners-Up: 50,000 INR

2nd Runners-Up: 25,000 INR

MVP of the event: 25,000 INR

Schedule for the BGIS The Grind (Image via BGMI)

These scrims will serve as a practice for the seasoned teams before the BGIS. Team Soul, with its new squad, will be the one to watch out for as they can surprise with their performance. It will be intriguing to see how tournament favorites Team X Spark and Godlike perform against other teams. The scrims will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

