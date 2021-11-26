×
BGIS 2021 scrims The Grind: Invited teams and schedule revealed

BGIS scrims The Grind will begin on December 2 (Image via BGMI/YouTube)
Modified Nov 26, 2021 09:42 PM IST
News

The first official open BGMI event, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, is right around the corner. Boasting a truly massive prize pool of INR 1 crore, the new schedule of the tournament was released a few days ago after a long hiatus caused by the increase of cheaters in the game.

Officials recently announced a BGMI talk show dubbed Chai Time with the first episode airing earlier today. The much awaited talk show featured BGMI influencers GHATAK, Thug, and Ocean Sharma. Popular BGMI caster Mazy served as the host of the talk show where they discussed the upcoming BGIS 2021 event in depth.

With an official scrims event titled BGIS 2021: The Grind announced, the two-week event, featuring 32 invited teams, will serve as a practice session for the teams before the start of the major event.

Invited teams for BGIS 2021: The Grind

  1. Velocity Gaming
  2. Team XO
  3. 7Sea Esports
  4. 8Bit
  5. AXOM Esports
  6. Blind Esports
  7. BurnX Official
  8. Chemin Esports
  9. Enigma Gaming
  10. ForceOne
  11. Global Esports
  12. GodLike Esports
  13. Hyderabad Hydras
  14. Hydra Official
  15. Team Incognito
  16. Marcos Gaming
  17. Nigma Galaxy
  18. Orangutan
  19. OR Esports
  20. Orgless5
  21. Reckoning Esports
  22. Revenant Esports
  23. Rivalry Esports
  24. Skylightz Gaming
  25. Team SouL
  26. Team Forever
  27. Team Insane
  28. Team Mayhem
  29. XSpark
  30. True Rippers
  31. TSM
  32. UDOG India

It is to be noted that the teams listed above are only invited for the scrimmage dubbed the BGIS 2021: Grind. The 32 invited teams for the actual BGIS 2021 event are yet to be revealed.

Schedule and Format for BGIS 2021: The Grind

The 32 invited teams will be divided into 4 groups and will face off in a fierce round-robin format for 2 weeks. Week 1 will be held from the December 2 to 5, while Week 2 will take place from the December 9 to 12. The teams will play for a total of 8 days in the upcoming two-week event.

Alongside the Grind event, the officials also revealed the schedule for the 3 rounds of the BGIS Online Qualifiers. The schedule can be seen below:

Round 1 (November 16 to 19): 1024 teams will compete and 512 teams will qualify. Each team will get to play two matches.

Round 2 (November 21 to 24): 512 teams will compete and 224 teams will qualify. Each team will get to play two matches.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Round 3 (November 27 to 30): 256 (224 qualified and 32 invited) will compete and 64 teams will qualify for the Quarter Finals. Each team will get to play three matches.

Edited by Atul S
