Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) full schedule, format, and dates revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 is BGMI's first official tournament. The excitement is immense as official events return to the Indian BGMI community after more than a year.

With increased hackers in-game, Krafton had earlier decided to hold the BGIS 2021. The recent 1.7 update saw the developer introduce a new anti-cheat engine that has resulted in a safer gaming environment.

BGIS 2021 will be conducted based on this new anti-cheat system, making it fair for all the participants.

BGMI officials have already announced that the last date for registration for teams across the country is 28 November.

How is Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 going to shape up?

Schedule and format

Once the online registrations are done away with on 28 November, the officials will go through all the player IDs and team sheets. The event will begin shortly afterwards.

The in-game qualifiers will witness all the teams across the country fight it out in classic matches from 4 December to 8 December. Each registered side will play 15 squad matches each and only the top ten matches of each team will be counted.

Looking at the schedule and format of BGIS 2021 (Image via Krafton)

Next, the Online Qualifiers will be played in three rounds from 16 December to 30 December amongst the 1024 qualified teams. The third round will see 32 invited teams join the battlegrounds with 224 qualified sides.

There will be 16 groups at this stage, and only the top four teams from each group will proceed further.

The quarter finals will commence from 2 January and will be played till 5 January. The 64 qualified teams from the Online Qualifiers will battle it out at this stage.

The penultimate stage will be the semi finals, played between 7 January and 10 January amongst the 24 qualified sides from the quarter finals.

The grand finals of BGIS 2021 will be played from 13 January to 16 January amongst the 16 teams qualified from the semi finals to determine the inaugural champions.

Prize pool

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The prize pool of BGIS 2021 has been set at a whopping amount of ₹1 crore. The winning team will receive ₹50 lakh, while the second and third-placed teams will get ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively.

Edited by Ravi Iyer