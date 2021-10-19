Krafton officially announces Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) title sponsor

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), BGMI’s first open-to-all tournament, is coming soon, and Indian mobile gamers are pretty excited about it. The tournament was supposed to commence quite a while back but got delayed.

BGIS got delayed because of the immense number of hackers that BGMI has to deal with daily. Many popular gamers have commented on the nuisance caused by hackers in-game, and Krafton has taken steps to ensure fair gameplay.

Title sponsor for BGIS

While the whole country awaits the tournament's commencement, Krafton took to social media to reveal the sponsor of BGIS. The sponsor of the tournament is none other than the Chinese smartphone brand, iQOO.

iQOO is an emerging smartphone brand that is taking over the Indian market with its value-for-money smartphones with excellent features. Medium to high range iQOO smartphones are very suitable for gaming, and the famous BGMI player, MortaL, has also talked about how great iQOO Z5 is.

All one needs to know about BGIS

BGIS registration (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Mobile gamers still have the opportunity to register for BGIS, and they can do so by clicking here. They will have to enter the following details:

Team Name

Team Owner Name

Email Address

Mobile Number

City

After creating the team, players will also have to enter the details of their captain and teammates. Once they have registered, they will have to play 15 matches with their team.

BGIS format (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

BGIS will have a massive prize pool of one crore INR, and the tournament will have five stages. The stages are:

In-game Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Grand Finals

Out of the 15 matches played by each team, the top 10 will be taken into consideration. Out of all the teams, the top 1024 teams will qualify for the Online Qualifiers. Out of these teams, the top 64 will move forward to the Quarter Finals, and the 24 best teams will take part in the Semi Finals. Out of the 16 teams in the Grand Final match, one will emerge as the winner.

