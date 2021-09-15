BGMI star Ghatak reveals why Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament BGIS is delayed

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s first major tournament, BGIS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Series) 2021, has been delayed, and players cannot stop wondering why. The tournament has a whopping prize pool of one crore INR.

BGIS format (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In an attempt to answer the inquisitive audience, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare of popular Indian esports organisation, GodLike Esports reveals why BGIS is delayed. He also tells why the famous PUBG Mobile player, Jonathan, became a part of GodLike Esports. Players can check out the video attached below.

Ghatak reveals reason behind BGIS delay

Ghatak is one of the most popular BGMI influencers who has always tried to answer players about any BGMI query. This time he revealed why BGIS is getting delayed.

The popular BGMI pro revealed that BGIS is getting delayed because of an upcoming BGMI update about hackers. Hackers have become a menace in the Battle Royale game, and Krafton will take severe precautions to ensure that players do not face hackers during the competition.

He also stated that invited players would only have two chances to secure their journey ahead in BGIS, so it is of utmost importance not to face hackers. Genuinely talented players will suffer otherwise.

Players often use hacks and tricks to get easy kills in BGMI. The absence of a proper anti-hack system is what is hindering Krafton from hosting BGIS.

What is the structure of the tournament?

There are five stages in BGIS - In-game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and the Grand Finals. Teams from all over India will get the chance to take part in the event.

The teams who have registered for the competition will have to play a total of 15 matches. Out of the 15, 10 games will be considered for qualification in the next round. The top 1024 teams will qualify.

The following are a few parameters that will be considered to determine the performance of the teams:

Number of finishes

Survival time

Accuracy

