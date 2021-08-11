BGMI hacks: List of activities that can get players' accounts banned

BGMI has amassed huge popularity in the mobile gaming world within two months of its release. The game is available on the Google Play Store but has still not been released on iOS devices.

To ensure fair play, Krafton has gotten stricter when it comes to using hacks to gain an unfair advantage. There are many activities that players must steer clear of if they do not want their BGMI accounts banned.

Types of bans in BGMI

There are four types of bans:

Permanent Ban

90-Day Ban

30-Day Ban

3-Day Ban

If players violate the rules as set by Krafton, there is a high possibility that their account will get banned forever. The developers recently banned over three lakh accounts for illegal programs. The ban ensures that players do not get to access the game from the hardware device they initially used.

What are the activities that can get players' accounts banned in BGMI?

Activities that players must not engage in to avoid ban in BGMI

The following activities should be avoided by players in BGMI as it might lead to a ban:

Usage of unauthorized program or hardware devices.

Advertising unauthorized program or hardware devices

Trading in unauthorized program or hardware devices

Development, or distribution of unauthorized program or hardware devices

Modification of game data and game clients (including GFX tools).

Discriminatory comments regarding race, religion, or gender.

Exploitation of glitches and game bugs.

Killing of teammates continuously, joining random teams unnecessarily and leaving in the middle of a match.

Teaming up for single-player matches.

Publishing personal information without consent.

Verbally abusing another player.

Match fixing.

Usage of another player’s account.

Not contributing enough in team matches to bask in the glory of the teammates.

Selling account.

Inappropriate in-game names and clan names.

Inappropriate profile picture.

Usage of hacks of any kind to get ahead in gameplay.

