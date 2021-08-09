Krafton permanently bans 336,736 BGMI accounts for illegal programs

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has surpassed 46 Million downloads and is fast approaching 50 million downloads. Indian fans poured praise on the Battle Royale title, as it is rated 4.3 stars on Google Play Store with more than 1.5 million reviews.

A large part of the negative reviews about this game are due to hackers. There are concerns that Krafton is not taking the appropriate measures to bar the hackers.

Krafton releases first BGMI anti cheating reports

So to gain the trust of players, Krafton has released an anti-cheat notice detailing the number of hackers banned over the past week. Krafton has banned more than 336,736 accounts between July 30 and August 5, according to a report posted on its official website.

Krafton has released its anti-cheat report for the first time, and it will be interesting to see whether they continue to do so in the future.

Furthermore, BGMI stated that it is committed to implementing strong sanctions for those who use illegally acquired scripts in order to maintain competitive integrity.

The move is seen as a welcome step that is consistent with the PUBG Mobile ban pan initiative. The same period saw PUBG Mobile permanently suspend over 1 million accounts due to cheating.

Developers also urge players to report anyone with a suspicious activity as it helps in eradicating cheaters.

BGMI was released in India in July 2021. A week after its release, it crossed 34 million installs and reached 2.4 million peak players, with 16 million maximum daily users. As of now, only the Android version is available, whereas the iOS version is yet to be released.

Sean Hyunil Sohn was recently appointed as the CEO of Krafton India, the company's first representative in its Indian subsidiary.

Kraton is developing a sustainable esports roadmap. The first BGMI streamers competition, called "The Launch Party," drew an audience of over 547k people at its peak. In addition, they have announced the "BattleGrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS)" with a prize pool of Rs. 1 crore.

Edited by Gautham Balaji