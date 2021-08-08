PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,080,773 accounts this week

Tencent's PUBG Mobile is one of those games that are popular worldwide, with millions of active players.The game was launched in 2018 and has flourished in a fiercely competitive mobile gaming landscape where dozens of games are being launched every day. The Battle Royale title features various types of adventurous gameplay.

However, there are a few players out of millions who engage in unfair activities. To gain an advantage over their opponents, these players inject third-party cracks or scripts into the game codes. It affects not only the players who play fairly but also the game's competitive integrity. PUBG Mobile developers have put in place a number of anti-cheat systems to prevent cheaters from ruining the game for everyone else.

PUBG Mobile anti cheating report

As part of its weekly reporting, PUBG Mobile informs fans of the actions they have taken against cheaters. It has now released its latest report, namely for cheaters suspended over the preceding week, i.e., July 30 to August 5.

The report revealed that more than 1 million (1,080,773) accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for cheating, with each account being permanently suspended, an increase of 4% over the previous week. The previous week, Tencent suspended 1,040,818 accounts for cheating.

The dirtier the #BanPan, the cleaner the game 🍳✨ From 7/30 - 8/5, we permanently blocked 1,080,773 accounts. The top reasons were:

❌ Modification of Character Model

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ Modification of Area Damage/X-Ray Vision



Visit 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/R3DBr4ydTp — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 7, 2021

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

2% of Conqueror tier accounts

13% of Ace tier accounts

22% of Crown tier accounts

20% of Diamond tier accounts

15% of Platinum tier accounts

5% of Gold tier accounts

3% of Silver-tier accounts

20% of Bronze tier accounts

The majority of cheaters were from mid and top levels, implying they played many games before being suspended.

Types of cheats used

31% of the hackers were banned for altering the character model.

Auto-aim was responsible for causing 16 percent of cheaters to be banned.

About 15% of cheaters used X-ray vision.

An unfair movement advantage(Speed hacks) was used by 14% of users to outperform their opponents.

15% of the suspensions were based on area damage modifications.

In the remaining 8%, the reasons for bans were not specified.

Edited by Gautham Balaji