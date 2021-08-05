BGMI crosses 46 million downloads just after 1 month of release

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been constantly rising in revenue and downloads since its launch on the 2nd of July for Android devices. The title, which had a whopping 40 million pre-registrations, was received warmly by fans.

The game crossed 34 million downloads on the Google Play Store in just a week of its release. The game also recorded a whopping 2.4 million peak players, while the maximum daily users were recorded at 16 million.

BGMI achieves a landmark figure

According to a report by Krafton, the parent company of BGMI, the game surpassed 46 million downloads.

With the title nearing a gargantuan figure of 50 million downloads, the title developers unveiled a new event for the players. Dubbed the "50 million Downloads Milestone Event," BGMI promised massive giveaways as soon as the mark.

Players will receive the following rewards upon completion of different milestones:

1) 48 million Downloads: Supply Coupon Crate Scrap (3X)

2) 49 million Downloads: Classic Coupon Crate Scrap (3x)

3) 50 million Downloads: Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set

These rewards will be made available in the game's event section after the milestones are reached. Players can redeem these rewards up to a month after the successful completion of these milestones.

The developers also said that the rewards would be available irrespective of the operating system. This announcement could be a possible hint towards the long-awaited launch of BGMI on IOS devices.

It would be intriguing to see when the game hits these milestones. With the pace at which the downloads are increasing, it won't take long before the title surpasses these figures. Fans of the title will be eagerly waiting for the game to hit these milestones to receive the rewards.

The Esports scene of BGMI also received a lot of support. The Launch Party, the first official BGMI event, crossed peak viewership of 547K on its first day.

Battlegrounds Mobile India regularly keeps bringing in such events and giveaways, which keeps the player base hooked to the game.

