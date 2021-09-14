BGMI 1.6 update: New features, expected download size, RP season, and more

Many Indian mobile gamers were excited about the BGMI 1.6 update and expected it to roll out along with PUBG Mobile’s Resistance update. Much to their disappointment, the update has not arrived on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

The previous update was released within a day of PUBG Mobile’s update which is why players kept their hopes up with it. This article talks about the new features, RP season and much more that are all set to arrive with the newest BGMI 1.6 update.

BGMI 1.6 update: New game mode

A new game mode titled Flora Menace will be introduced in the game via the BGMI 1.6 update. It will have the following features:

Life Barrier: This will help players increase their health, giving them an opportunity to turn the tide in an unfavorable firefight.

Zillion Matrix: It will facilitate random weapon drops and respawns.

Nacore Chips: Once players eliminate an enemy, they will earn one of these chips.

Dynahex Supplies: These supplies can be acquired by players by using Nacore Chips.

BGMI 1.6 update: Expected download size

Android users can expect the size of the BGMI 1.6 update to be around 700 MB. For iOS users, the size may vary from 1.5 GB to 2 GB.

BGMI 1.6 update: RP season

The second season of Cycle 1 will start on 17 September 2021. It is expected to come to a close on 19 November 2021.

BGMI 1.6 update: Old game modes

Vikendi is making a comebcak in BGMI (Image via Yanrique; YouTube)

The following game modes are coming back to BGMI along with the 1.6 update:

Titans: Last Stand

Survive Till Dawn

Metro Royale: Reunion

Infection Mode

Payload 2.0

Runic Power

Vikendi

VS AI

BGMI 1.6 update: Other features

Here are some other features and changes that have been introduced:

Players can see the route of the plane throughout the match using the Show Route option.

BGMI players will have the option to capture the best moments in a match and share the same.

Faster scope adjustments.

Updated basic settings.

Unlimited ammunition supply on training grounds.

Improved durability of UAZ and Bus.

Additions to Arena Battle guns.

Note: Krafton did not mention the time of arrival for the BGMI 1.6 update.

