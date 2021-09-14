BGMI 1.6 next version update details: All you need to know

There is no doubt about the popularity BGMI has managed to gain after its release. The game has clocked over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store since 2 July 2021.

In July, Battlegrounds Mobile India received the 1.5 update that synchronized the global PUBG Mobile version with its Indian counterpart. There were plenty of new features that Krafton introduced with the update, like Mission Ignition, RP cycles, etc.

The latest update of BGMI is all set to be released and is expected to bring a plethora of new optimizations. This article will discuss everything about the upcoming BGMI 1.6 update.

BGMI 1.6 update: Release date, download size, new features, and more

When is BGMI 1.6 update releasing?

No update is available on the Google Play Store as of now (Image via Google Play Store/BGMI)

The new update was expected to release on 14 September 2021, i.e., today. However, there is no update available in the Play Store as of now. Hence, fans will have to wait a bit till Krafton drops the update.

How large will the 1.6 update be?

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update has been released for global fans, with a download size of almost 700 MB on Androids. Hence, gamers can expect the BGMI download size to be similar.

What are the new features that are coming to BGMI?

A new mode, Flora Menace, introduced in PUBG Mobile, is also arriving in BGMI (Image via PUBG Mobile Corp.)

On BGMI's social media accounts, Krafton shared a list of upcoming features making their way to the game through the 1.6 update.

Here are the features that devs mentioned:

Flora Menace game mode

Life Barrier: The new feature is expected to be helpful on the battlefield as it can assist players in getting a health boost. Zillion Matrix: This feature will allow players to engage in battles with random weapon drops and respawns. Defeating each opponent will earn players a Nacore chip which they can further use for Dynahex Supply. Dynahex Supply: The earned Nacore chip will help in summoning Dynahex Supply.

Show Route Option: Players will be able to look at the plane's route throughout the match.

Players will be able to look at the plane's route throughout the match. Capture highlights: The new update will bring a new feature that will allow players to capture the best moments from a match.

There will be some other adjustments and optimizations:

The scope adjustment has been made faster.

Basic settings have been updated.

Players will now get unlimited ammo on training grounds.

The durability of UAZ and Bus has been improved.

There will be new additions to Arena Battle guns.

Apart from the new features and adjustments, BGMI is also expected to introduce the following modes/maps that made a return with PUBG Mobile 1.6 update:

Metro Royale: Reunion - Metro Royale mode returns to the game with some adjustments.

Metro Royale mode returns to the game with some adjustments. Titans: Last Stand

Vikendi

Survive Till Dawn

Payload 2.0

Infection Mode

Runic Power

Runic Power

Also Read

The new RP month will also commence from 17 September, marking the inception of Cycle 1 Season 2.

Edited by Ravi Iyer