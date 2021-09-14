PUBG Mobile 1.6 Resistance Update: All you need to know

Players are thrilled with the latest PUBG Mobile 1.6 Resistance Update. This major update has brought forward quite a few exciting features that mobile gamers can enjoy.

The best aspect about the PUBG Mobile 1.6 Resistance Update is that it has re-introduced quite a few game modes that players enjoyed in the past. It has also brought forth a new game mode called Flora Menace.

Note: Android gamers will need 650 MB of storage space on their devices, and iOS players will require a minimum of 1.68 GB.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 Resistance Update

The new game mode, Flora Menace, will allow players to increase their health status via the Rejuvenation Barrier. Another feature in this mode, called the Cell Matrix, will enable them to equip themselves using weapons from random drops.

All they need to do is get hold of Nacore Chips to get the necessary supplies.

Titan: Last Stand is making a comeback via the latest update (Image via PUBG Mobile; Facebook)

The following game modes are making a comeback via the PUBG Mobile 1.6 Resistance Update:

Titans: Last Stand

Survive Till Dawn

Metro Royale: Reunion

Infection Mode

Payload 2.0

Runic Power

Vikendi

VS AI

Other features

The other features introduced via the PUBG Mobile 1.6 Resistance Update are:

The new Highlight feature will allow users to share their career results and fantastic plays via chat and on external platforms.

Players can take part in the Regional Ranking by competing with players belonging from the same region.

New Weekly match rankings have also made their way via the PUBG Moile 1.6 Resistance Update.

The second season of Cycle 1 will commence on 17 September 2021 and end on 18 November 2021.

PUBG Mobile All–Talent Championship will have Play-offs meant for the teams who failed to qualify for the finals.

Note: If players update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile within 19 September 2021, they will get 2888 BP, 100 AG, and the Justice Defender Backpack (3d) as rewards.

