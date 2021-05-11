5 best features from the new PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update was rolled out earlier today, and players are super excited to try the brand-new features that it has brought.

The update takes up about 660 MB for Android devices and around 1.67 GB for iOS ones.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update: Everything we know so far

In the battle between #GodzillaVsKong will you stand behind them or between them 😬



Drop-in ✈️ gear up 🔫 and prepare yourself for a brand new #PUBGMOBILE experience 🐒 🐊 pic.twitter.com/QfcwMFBgae — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 9, 2021

Players can upgrade to the latest version of PUBG Mobile between May 11th, 2021, and May 16th, 2021, to get their hands on the following rewards:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3d)

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 update release time, confirmed features, early rewards, and more

Five most enjoyable features from PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update

#1 - Titan Strikes gameplay

The new Kong vs Godzilla update will allow players to get up close with the various Titans. These creatures will appear on the maps at different points in time. They are as follows:

Godzilla will appear in Erangel between May 11th, 2021, and June 8th, 2021.

Kong will appear in Sanhok between May 15th, 2021, and June 8th, 2021.

Mechagodzilla will appear in Livik between May 20th, 2021, and June 8th, 2021.

#2 - Map upgrades and new Arena map

A brand-new map will be available for PUBG Mobile players from June 1st, 2021 onwards. The new map, “The Hanger,” supports the following modes:

Team Deathmatch

Arena Training

Team Gun Game

The update has temporarily taken down the Metro Royale and Power Armor modes. They will return after getting upgraded.

#3 - New vehicle

The 1.4 upgrade brought in a new vehicle, the Coupe RB, a two-seater sports car ideal for mobile gamers playing in the duo mode.

The vehicle can reach up to 150 km/hr and is a complete life-saver when players have to reach the safe zone in time. The Coupe RB is available in Miramar, Sanhok, Erangel, and Livik.

Also read: PUBG Mobile players predict release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India after latest Facebook post

#4 - M249 adjustments

The appearance of the M249, a Light Machine Gun (LMG) in PUBG Mobile, has been improved. However, the rate of fire and the damage inflicted by the gun has been reduced a bit.

When it comes to the reload speed and capacity of the M249, players can use new magazines and stock attachments to improve it. The magazine capacity of the gun has been decreased from 100 to 75.

#5 - New shooting option

The new OTS option in PUBG Mobile

The Over The Shoulder (OTS) shooting option has been introduced in the latest update. In this mode, higher accuracy can be achieved if players reduce their movement.

They have the option to customize their OTS button and can set their sensitivity separately. Users can also switch it on and off as per their convenience by heading to the system settings.

Also read: Top 3 most-awaited battle royale games for mobile devices

Note: This article reflects the author's views.