The majority of PUBG Mobile players look forward to the updates that the game brings in. The latest 1.4 update brings some exciting features that will thrill the players. This article talks about everything that has been announced regarding the new update so far.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update: Everything we know so far

The Discord message posted by Error 403

The main aspect of the update is its release date. The 1.4 update will roll out on 11th May 2021, (UTC +0), i.e., around 5:30 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30). A PUBG Mobile community team member, Error 403, made this announcement on Discord.

It was also mentioned in the Discord message that the update will take up to 660 MB on Android devices. When it comes to iOS devices, it will take up a hefty 1.67 GB of storage space.

Features

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is bringing in a lot of cool features for players to enjoy. They can take a look at the list below to get an idea about what’s in store for them:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and balance

Basic Performance Improvements

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

Security Improvements

New Friends Features

In the battle between #GodzillaVsKong will you stand behind them or between them 😬



Players who download the latest update usually get rewards. At this time, the developers have encouraged the players to download the new version as soon as possible so that mobile gamers do not have any problem when it comes to matchmaking. The following rewards will be offered to players who upgraded to PUBG Mobile between May 11 and May 16:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3 d) *1

