Krafton shares update on Prime subscription to get BGMI UC for cheap

Prime subscription in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ensures that players get a steady flow of UC (Unknown Cash). UC is the in-game currency of BGMI that can purchase accessories offered by the Battle Royale game.

Misleading FAQ section in the Support section of BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The concept of Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions came from PUBG Mobile. Sadly, BGMI has not yet come up with a Prime subscription for its players.

The worst part about this is that players who invested money in purchasing the Prime/ Prime Plus subscription in PUBG Mobile (global version) before its ban in India are now worried if they will get their money back. This has led to many mobile gamers approaching Krafton to ask about a possible Prime subscription that might be released later.

Krafton did not provide a lot of hope to the players. The following response was posted in the latest notice, titled “WE HEARD YOU: EPISODE 1”:

We are currently reviewing about this internally, and we will further inform you if it is confirmed.

The irony of the situation is that Krafton has a whole bunch of questions revolving around the Prime/Prime Plus subscription posted in their Support section. Under the "Purchase" section, players can find “FAQ about Prime/Prime Plus”. The questions make it seem like the Prime/Prime Plus subscription is already available for BGMI when that is not the case.

Prime and Prime Plus subscription in PUBG Mobile

Prime and Prime Plus subscription in PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Prime subscription in PUBG Mobile awarded players 5 UC daily and enabled them to buy items using BP (Battle Points) for 7/30 days. The Prime Plus subscription gave players 20 UC every day and allowed them to buy permanent items or temporary ones (for 7/30 days) using BP. The Prime subscription was worth $0.99 per month, and the Prime Plus subscription was worth $9.99 per month.

