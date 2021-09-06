Krafton shares update on potential BGMI emulator version

Since its release, Battle Royale gaming enthusiasts have been pouring in their query regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). In the first episode of clearing the ongoing queries of players, Krafton has addressed issues like bug fixes, optimizations, emulator version, Hindi voice pack and more.

Is there going to be an emulator version of BGMI?

The emulator version of any game allows players to run the game smoothly on their PCs. Users will have to first download an emulator on their PC in order to install the game.

Gamers used to PUBG Mobile (emulator version) using Tencent Gaming Buddy (Image via Techwithhelp)

Previously, PUBG Mobile players were able to enjoy a special emulator version of the Battle Royale title on their PC, but the Indian ban restricted them from enjoying it any further. Players could install emulators like Tencent Gaming Buddy and run the game without facing any technical issues like control overlays, unsupported keyboard control, etc.

Krafton's answer when asked about the emulator version of BGMI (Image via Krfaton)

Since BGMI has now been released in India, few gamers want an emulator version of the game. In the latest notice addressing fans, titled “WE HEARD YOU: EPISODE 1”, Krafton clearly mentioned that they do not have any intention of releasing any emulator version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton is hesitant to release an emulator version as it does not want to make the process of falsification and other illegal actions easier. Since the mobile gaming environment already has its fair share of hackers and cheaters, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India are not taking any chances. Krafton also mentioned the following:

If there is any change upon supporting the emulator version, we will further inform you through another notice.

To read the full notice, players can click here.

