How to download BGMI iOS: Step-by-step guide with download link, specifications, size and more details

The wait for BGMI iOS is finally over and players can head over to the Apple App Store to download the game. Krafton has uploaded a few posts on the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India announcing the arrival of BGMI iOS.

iOS users will not have to pre-register for the game like Android users. They can head over to the Apple App Store and directly download it.

How to download BGMI iOS from the Apple App Store?

BGMI is now available for iOS users (Image via Apple App Store)

Battle royale enthusiasts need to follow the steps given below to download BGMI on iOS:

Players need to go to the App Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India or alternatively click this link. Then they need to click on the Get button. iOS gamers will then need to tap the Install button. Players will have to sign in using their Apple ID and password (if they are not signed in already). Gamers can then tap on the Open button to enjoy BGMI iOS.

BGMI iOS specifications

BGMI iOS specifcations (Image via Apple App Store)

The size of the battle royale game is 1.9 GB. For iPhones and iPads, BGMI is compatible with iOS 11.0 and later. The game is currently on its maintenance break and after the break closes at 9:40 AM IST (GMT +5:30), players will be able to log in using their Apple ID.

BGMI iOS and influencers

Several influencers have also kept players engaged by attempting to predict the arrival of BGMI iOS. While Krafton remained silent about the demands of iOS gamers, famous BGMI streamers took to social media to give players hope.

iOS me game aa rhi h finally 🙂

Estimated date: 16Aug-18Aug. — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) August 15, 2021

Maxtern recently posted on Twitter claiming that BGMI iOS would be released between 16 August 2021 and 18 August 2021.

Jonathan's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/ig_jonathangaming)

Mera Apple ka basket aaj subah aayega 😅😋 https://t.co/Z7frgIYvCf — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) August 17, 2021

Jonathan, a popular PUBG Mobile player who has been featured in official videos of BGMI, uploaded a story on Instagram announcing that the game would arrive soon. Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare also displayed his enthusiasm at the arrival of BGMI iOS.

