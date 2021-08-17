BGMI iOS version release date hinted by Jonathan and Maxtern ahead of official announcement

Battle Royale gamers in India are still waiting ardently for the BGMI iOS version. The game was already released on the Google Play Store over two months ago and hit a record of 50 million downloads a while back. Sadly, iOS players feel deprived as the game is still absent on the Apple App Store.

To keep players hyped about the BGMI iOS version’s release, Krafton has often uploaded posts to their Battlegrounds Mobile India social media handles. While most players were trying to guess when the game is going to be released for iOS devices, many requested Krafton to make it available as soon as possible.

BGMI iOS version to arrive soon as per Maxtern and Jonathan

BGMI is going to release soon on iOS mobile gaming platform

Popular influencers have always given hope to iOS gamers regarding the release of the BGMI iOS version. To keep up the spirit of iOS mobile gamers, Maxtern and Jonathan have given hints about the BGMI iOS version’s potential arrival.

iOS me game aa rhi h finally 🙂

Estimated date: 16Aug-18Aug. — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) August 15, 2021

Maxtern, a popular BGMI gamer, stated that the iOS version of the battle royale title is expected to be released between August 16, 2021 and August 18, 2021. His tweet has over 2.5K likes.

Jonathan's Instagram story teasing that iOS release is just around the corner (Image via Instagram)

Jonathan, who was featured in multiple videos of BGMI, also teased that the BGMI iOS version is arriving soon. He uploaded the same to his Instagram story.

Despite the hype surrounding the release of BGMI on iOS devices, Krafton has not revealed any official date for the game’s launch. The dates circulating on the internet are merely speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

To keep abreast of the news revolving around the BGMI iOS version’s release, players can follow the official handles of the game as given below:

