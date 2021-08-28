5 best games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for slow and low storage Android devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is available on Android and iOS platforms. The Battle Royale title is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

Despite the low system requirements mentioned in the Google Play Store description of BGMI, some players face difficulty running the game on low-end devices. They can opt for the alternatives given below.

Best games like BGMI for slow Android devices

1) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

The gameplay of this game is very similar to BGMI. There are various vehicles that players can use to travel around the map which covers an area of 4 km * 4 km.

Battle Royale matches are comparatively easier and last for about 15 minutes each. Players can click here to download the game.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This game is also a Battle Royale game like BGMI. The game stands out for its unique feature which gives players 3 chances to respawn.

ScarFall has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to eradicate enemies. They can pick up two primary guns and a secondary weapon.

3.)Fire Force Free: Shooting Games & Gun Survival War

Mobile gamers have the ultimate goal of survival like BGMI. The game can run on low-end devices as it only requires Android 5.0 and above.

The developers come up with updates from time to time. The game received its latest update on August 20, 2021. To download, gamers can click here.

4) Free survival: Fire Battlegrounds

The realistic collection of weapons will surely remind players of BGMI1. Free Survival: Fire Battlegrounds has decent graphics and easy controls.

The game can be played online as well as offline. Players can enjoy Battle Royale combat and the storymode of the game offline.

5) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

This game also revolves around shooting and survival like BGMI. They can also take part in in-game Online Sniper Tournaments.

Players can enjoy the New Offline Zombies Virus Event and the story mode without an internet connection. They can download it from here.

Disclaimer: Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Note: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi