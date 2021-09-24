BGMI star Scout frustrated over increasing hackers in the game

Tanmay “Scout” Singh is the latest popular player to criticize the number of hackers in BGMI.

Recently, MortaL also expressed his distress at the cheaters who ruin the experience of the new Indian battle royale title.

MortaL @Mortal04907880 BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMI Cheaters #BGMI BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMICheaters #BGMI

Ghatak is another BGMI influencer who commented about the nuisance created by hackers.

Scout is a content creator who has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube. From vlogs to game streams, he uploads daily videos on YouTube. Here's more on what he had to say about BGMI.

Scout’s distress over BGMI hackers

Scout, in a recent BGMI stream, expressed his frustration over the increasing number of hackers in the game. He mentioned that BGMI will be a "dead game" soon if the hackers keep rising.

He also stated that at least nine out of ten Battle Royale matches in BGMI have hackers. He explained how he has inherent thoughts where he considers any seemingly normal player to be a hacker.

One of his fellow players explained in the stream that hackers are the reason why BGMI got delayed. This was in tandem with what Ghatak stated some days ago.

Ghatak recently spoke about why the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 was delayed due to hackers. He also mentioned that Krafton is trying its utmost best to resolve the situation and create a stricter policy so that cheaters cannot hack into the system and toggle the gameplay.

Cheaters use unfair methods to gain advantage over other players. There is already an anti-hack system in place and Krafton bans accounts quite frequently.

Activities that lead to a ban in BGMI

Players need to steer clear of the following activities:

Using, advertising, developing, distributing and/or trading unauthorized program or hardware devices

Modifying game data and game clients (including GFX tools)

Making discriminatory comments regarding race, religion or gender

Exploiting glitches and game bugs

Killing teammates and leaving in the middle of a match

Teaming up for single-player matches

Publishing personal information without consent

Verbally abusing another player

Match fixing

Using hacks of any kind to get ahead in gameplay

Using another player’s account

Selling an account

Inappropriate in-game names and clan names

Inappropriate profile picture

