SouL Mortal opens up about how cheaters are ruining BGMI experience for content creators & players

Soul Mortal, one of the most famous BGMI streamers, has commented on the increase of cheaters in classic Battlegrounds matches. Naman "Mortal" Mathur is the only Indian gamer to be nominated for Esports Awards 2021 (Steamer of the Year category).

Hackers and cheaters ruin the experience for every player and not just streamers. They often use bugs to tweak the gameplay as per their wishes, like removing the grass, shooting through walls, etc. These hacks and tricks make it easy for these cheaters to get easy kills in classic BGMI matches.

Soul Mortal’s comment on the increase of cheaters in BGMI matches

MortaL @Mortal04907880 BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMI Cheaters #BGMI BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMICheaters #BGMI

Mortal is the latest BGMI content creator who has taken to Twitter to talk about how cheaters are ruining the gaming experience. According to him, every two out of five classic Battle Royale matches are ruined because of the cheaters.

MortaL addressed the common concern of content creators by stating that the cheaters in BGMI are making it very difficult to create content and stream games. The tweet received 127 retweets and over 1.2K likes within a span of three hours.

The increasing number of cheaters and hackers in BGMI matches is a matter of concern for every gamer. Krafton is well aware of the situation which is why they have delayed the Battleground Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS) as per popular BGMI influencer Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare’s reports.

Krafton takes steps to ban accounts of hackers and cheaters quite frequently. However, they are yet to develop a strong framework to ensure that tournaments are easily conducted without the fear of cheaters. The following are a few of the activities that can get players banned in BGMI:

If players use unauthorized program or hardware devices.

If mobile gamers modify game data and game clients (including GFX tools).

If one uses of another player’s account.

If players exploit glitches and game bugs.

If one gamer abuses his opponent.

