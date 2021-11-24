BGIS 2021, largest Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament, to kick off on 4 December

The schedule for the largest-ever BGMI tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), is out. The event will commence on 4 December and run for more than a month, ending on 16 January. The event features a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Schedule for BGIS 2021

The BGIS 2021 schedule (Image via BGIS rule book)

In-game qualifiers: The tournament's first stage is open for all and will occur from 4 December to 8 December. Each registered team should compete in a total of 15 matches. However, only the best ten games will be assessed to determine the final list. The top 1024 teams from this phase will be selected for Stage 2.

Online Qualifiers: The qualified 1024 teams will battle it out from 16 December to 30 December in three-round online qualifiers, and only the top 64 will proceed to the next round. Thirty-two seasoned sides will be invited directly to the third round of the online qualifiers, where they will compete with the top 224 qualified teams.

Quarter Finals: The four-day QF, 2 January to 5 January, will feature the top 64 teams of the event. They will be divided into four groups of 16 sides each and will compete in a best-of-six format. The top six teams from each group will advance to the Semi Finals.

Semi Finals: These top 24 teams will be slotted into three groups and compete in four-day semi finals from 7 January to 10 January. The top 16 teams with the most points will advance to the final stage.

Grand Finals: The finals will feature the best 16 teams in the country. They will battle in 20 rounds scheduled over four days from 13 January to 16 January to crown the ultimate champion.

The registration ends on 28 November, and any Indian citizen over 16 years of age can participate. During registration, players must have a BGMI account with a level of 15 or above and a ranking of at least Platinum V.

The BGIS 2021 has a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore

The event has brought excitement among the fans of BGMI in the country, and it will be interesting to see how the new talent fares against fan-favorite teams.

Gamers must be sure to read the rulebook carefully before registering because a tiny mistake can lead to disqualification.

