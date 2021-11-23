Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 last date of registration revealed

The buzz around the first official open BGMI event, BGIS 2021, has started to increase again. Recently, the officials talked about an upcoming talk show regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, scheduled for 26 November.

Earlier, the tournament was put on hold supposedly due to the sharp increase in cheaters who made the game unplayable. The title is back on track now that Krafton has updated its anti-cheat engine and removed over 2.5 million hackers.

BGIS 2021 last date of registration set for 28 November

Today, the officials posted another update regarding the BGIS 2021. The new registration deadline is 28 November.

The tournament was announced in July this year, soon after the release of the game. BGIS 2021 will be played in five phases and will have a prize pool of ₹1 crore.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, while the second and third-placed teams will be awarded ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively.

While everyone must register and compete in qualifying rounds, Krafton will invite a few top teams directly to the later stages. The names of these invited sides have not yet been revealed, though.

The BGIS 2021 in-game qualifiers explained (Image via BGMI)

Registered teams will have to play the in-game qualifiers for 15 games, at the end of which only 1024 teams will be chosen. Only the top 10 performances from 15 matches will be counted for evaluation.

Although Krafton has not announced the start date, it is believed that the tournament will commence next month.

Post that, three rounds of online qualifiers will be played. In the third round of the online qualifiers, 224 qualified and 32 invited teams will battle for 64 spots in the quarterfinals.

The sides in the third round will be divided into 16 groups and will only get two matches to finish in the top 4 in their group and qualify.

BGIS 2021 Grand Finals explained (Image via BGMI)

The quarter finals will feature 64 teams, of which 32 will qualify for the semi finals. After all these rounds, the top 16 sides from the cumulative standings of the semi finals will clash for the prize money and the ultimate title of the BGIS 2021 champions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer