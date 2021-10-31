GodLike crowned champions of BGMI War of Glory

The Grand Finals of the BGMI War of Glory came to an end today after 35 matches of nail-biting action. Among the 18 qualified teams from the League Play of the BGMI event, GodLike Esports emerged as champions in an emphatic fashion with 395 and 199 eliminations. The team showed why they are counted among one of the best BGMI teams in the country as they surpassed a 100 point lead in the final three days to secure the championship. GodLike Esports was awarded the top prize of INR 20 lakhs.

Team Insane secured the second spot in the championship with a total of 357 points and 185 eliminations. The team had a mighty lead heading into Day 6 of the event but their inexperience caused them to crumbled under pressure and give away their lead in the final two days. The team still managed to put forth an amazing performance which earned them a substantial amount of winnings to the tune of INR 10 lakhs.

BGMI War of Glory Finals overall standings

Skylightz Gaming performed well in the tournament and secured the third spot for themselves. The team was consistent throughout the seven days of the finals, a feat that enabled them to secure a podium finish with 349 points and 163 frags.

Jonathan from GodLike Esports picked up another MVP prize for himself as he performed like his usual best securing 73 finishes at an average of 2.09 finishes per match. He was awarded the MVP prize of INR 1 Lakh.

TSM finished in 15th place of the BGMI War of Glory finals

Goblin from Team Insane and Neyoo from GodLike Esports performed admirably to secure the second and third spot in the top fraggers list with 66 and 59 frags respectively. These players were awarded cash prizes of INR 40,000 and INR 20,000.

Among other top performing teams were Revenant Esports and Team XO both of whom played really well to secure the 4th and 5th spot in the championship respectively. These teams would look to convert these strong placements into victories in future events.

Other teams such as TSM and OREsports couldn't find any momentum in the Finals. Although TSM had a strong start to the event at the League Stage where they had finished 3rd, they couldn't emulate the same performance at the Finals. As for OREsports, the team had a lukewarm run and missed consistent top place finishes in the event. This serves as the biggest area that they would look to improve upon.

It would be intriguing to see how the Indian teams perform at the upcoming BGMI events ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series.

