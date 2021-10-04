BGMI War of Glory: Invited teams, format, prize pool distribution, and more

With the delay in starting the first BGMI tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021), third-party organizers are cashing in. They are organizing tournaments with handsome prize pools.

The latest among the long list of third-party organizers to announce their BGMI tournament is Villager Esports. The up and coming Indian gaming company, in collaboration with the Indian streaming platform LOCO, has announced a 4-week BGMI tourney.

The BGMI War of Glory features a massive prize pool of ₹55,00,000, making it the biggest third-party BGMI tournament ever in terms of the prize pool.

Format and schedule of BGMI War of Glory

The tournament will start on 5 October and go on for three weeks, eventually culminating with the end of the finals on 31 October.

The event features 24 invited teams who have been divided into three groups, A, B & C. These sides will battle in a round-robin format for three weeks, at the end of which the top 16 teams from the overall standings will qualify for the finals.

Teams will compete for five days each week, so a total of 30 matches will be played (20 per team). Each day, there will be six games played, with every group playing four games. The group stage will culminate on 22 October.

Eventually, after completing the group stage, the finalists will battle for seven days, starting from 25 October, for a massive prize pool of ₹40,00,000.

Invited teams for BGMI War of Glory

Team GodLike Team SouL Marcos Gaming Rivalry Esports Inside Out Revenant Esports Team Tamilas Reckoning Esports 7Sea Esports ForceOne x LegStump Esports Skylightz Gaming Orangutan Team XO Chemin Esports Hydra Official Galaxy Racer Global Esports OR Esports Blind Esports PV x IND 8Bit Team Insane Celtz TSM

Weekly prize pool distribution at BGMI War of Glory

Each of the three weeks will feature a prize pool of ₹5,00,000 divided among the top five teams and the MVP of the respective week.

Winner of each week: ₹2,50,000

2nd Place : ₹1,00,000

3rd Place: ₹50,000

4th Place: ₹30,000

5th Place: ₹30,000

MVP: ₹40,000

Prize pool distribution for the finals of BGMI War of Glory

1st Place: INR 20,00,000

2nd Place: INR 10,00,000

3rd Place: INR 4,00,000

4th Place: INR 2,00,000

5th Place: INR 1,00,000

6th Place: INR 50,000

7th Place: INR 50,000

8th Place: INR 20,000

9th Place: INR 20,000

MVP #1: INR 1,00,000

MVP #2: INR 40,000

MVP #3: INR 20,000

