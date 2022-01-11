BGIS 2021 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, format, prize pool, and where to watch 

After four days of grueling action, the Semi-Finals of the BGIS 2021 came to an end. 16 teams out of the competing 24 teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the INR 1 crore tournament. The Grand Finals will take place from the 13th to the 16th of January, 2022.
In this piece, we'll take a look at various details regarding the Grand Finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.
BGIS 2021: Grand Finals format, allocations, qualified teams, and more
Grand Finals format
The top 16 finalists will compete in 24 matches over the course of four days. The team with the highest aggregate score after 24 matches will be crowned the ultimate champion.
Allocations from BGIS 2021: Grand Finals
The winners of the Grand Finals of BGIS 2021 will qualify as the Indian representative for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals, which are scheduled to start from the 21st of January 2022.
Qualified teams for the Grand Finals
1. Team XO
2. Skylightz Gaming
3. Godlike Esports
4. OREsports
5. TSM
6. Hyderabad Hydras
7. Enigma Gaming
8. Team XSpark
9. UDog India
10. Reckoning Esports
11. R Esports
12. The Supari Gang
13. Revenant Esports
14. Old Hood Esports
15. Tactical Esports
16. 7Sea Esports
Prizepool of Grand Finals 2021
The tournament has a massive prize pool of 1 crore INR with the winner being rewarded 50 lakhs INR. Additionally, the MVP will receive 1 Lakh INR and there will be four other individual awards of 50 thousand INR each.
Where and when to watch
The finals will be streamed exclusively on the official YouTube channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India in both English and Hindi starting 13th of January.
The teams that did well in the Semi-Finals will look to maintain the same pace going into the Grand Finals. However, squads at the bottom part of the points table would reflect on their shortcomings and try to bounce back in the Grand Finals.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.