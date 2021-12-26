×
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 invited teams and roster, schedule and more revealed

Krafton revealed invited teams for BGIS 2021 (Image via Krafton)
Modified Dec 26, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Round 3 of the online qualifiers for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 will kick off tomorrow on December 27. In addition to the top 224 teams in Round 2 of the online qualifiers, 32 invited teams will also be seeded into 16 groups of 16 teams each. There will be three matches in each group on the specified dates, after which the top four teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The round will go on till December 30 after which the top 64 teams will contest for 24 semi-final spots in the quarterfinals.

Format for the BGIS 2021 Online qualifiers round 3 (Image via Krafton)
Invited teams for the BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers round 3 listed

  1. Team SOUL
  2. Team X Spark
  3. Nigma Galaxy
  4. Hydra Official
  5. Blind
  6. Hyderabad Hydras
  7. True Rippers
  8. Orangutan Esports
  9. Team Mayhem
  10. Global Esports
  11. Marcos Gaming
  12. 8 BIT
  13. 7Sea Esports
  14. Skylightz Gaming
  15. Revenant Esports
  16. Godlike
  17. OR Esports
  18. Rivalry Esports
  19. Enigma Gaming
  20. BurnX Official
  21. Velocity Gaming
  22. Chemin Esports
  23. Team XO
  24. TSM
  25. Team Forever
  26. Team Insane
  27. Heroes Officials
  28. Team Incognito
  29. Orgless5
  30. Force One Esports
  31. Reckoning Esports
  32. Udog India
BGIS 2021 online qualifiers round 3 schedule (Image via Krafton)
BGIS 2021 online qualifiers round 3 schedule (Image via Krafton)

'The Grind' winner Team XO will be garnering a lot of attention this round. Apart from them, Team Xspark, TSM and Godlike will also be making a run. Fans will also be hoping for great performances from Soul in BGIS 2021.

This round will give each team only three matches to prove their worth, so it is crucial that each team plays a balanced game and finishes among the top four. The battle between seasoned and amateur teams will be exciting to watch.

Prizepool, streaming details and further advancement

The tournament boasts a huge prize pool of 1 Crore INR and will be streamed officially on the YouTube channel of BattleGrounds Mobile India. The champion of the tournament will not only take the trophy and 50 Lakh INR prize home but will also get a slot for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

