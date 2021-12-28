PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The League Finals of the eastern and western legs of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 concluded recently. Sixteen squads from across the globe will face off in the Grand Finals for the ultimate glory.

The Grand Finals of PMGC 2021 carries a prize pool of $3.49 million. The winners will receive $1.5 million, while the first and the second runner-ups will get $600k and $300k, respectively.

Teams competing in the Grand Finals will now be gearing up for the mega event. With the finals scheduled for next month, these squads will get a chance to prepare beforehand, thus getting an opportunity to gauge their opponent's games.

Schedule and format of PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

The PMGC 2021 Grand Finals will start from 21 January 2022 and go on for three days, culminating on 23 January 2022. Eighteen matches will be played to determine the winner of the championship.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

The top nine teams have qualified from the PMGC East Finals, while six have made it from the PMGC West Finals. The 16th team in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals will be the winners of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (2021), culminating on 16 January 2022.

DWG KIA (South Korea) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Nigma Galaxy (Middle East) The Infinity (Thailand) SixTwoEight (China) Team Secret (Malaysia) 4Rivals (Malaysia) Kaos Next Ruya (Turkey) Natus Vincere (CIS) Furious Gaming (Chile) A7 Esports (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey) BGIS winners (India)

DWG KIA from Korea and Kaos Next Ruya from Turkey have been crowned champions of the eastern and western legs of the League Finals. Both teams will look to replicate the same performances going into the Grand Finals.

Given their track records, A7 Esports, Natus Vincere, The Infinity, and Nova Esports would be some of the teams to look out for in the Grand Finals.

Edited by Ravi Iyer