Next Ruya Gaming crowned champion of PMGC 2021 League West Finals

The League finals of the PMGC 2021 League West concluded with Turkish team Next Ruya Gaming emerging as champions. In the last two days, the team played exceptionally well to come out on top with 78 frags and 191 points. CIS team Natus Vincere (NAVI) played extraordinarily on the last day to secure second place with 80 kills and 170 points.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Furious Gaming made a comeback after a bad second day to finish in third place with 162 points and 88 eliminations. S2G Esports, ranked number one after the first day, could not keep up their momentum and finished fifth.

S2G Timber was the highest fragger of the finals with 30 frags. Pittsburgh Knights had another lousy day, slipping to seventh place to miss out on the Grand Finals.

PMGC League West Finals Day 3 overview

Overall standings of PMGC 2021 League West Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Alpha7 Esports started the day well by winning the first match with 14 kills. However, they couldn't continue their excellent run and settled for fourth place in the overall rankings with 157 points.

Aton Esports played passively to claim the day's second match with eight frags. This win helped push them from bottom to 11th place in the overall rankings.

Furious Gaming notched the third and fourth matches with eight and 19 frags. These two matches pushed them from the middle of the rankings to third place.

Natus Vincere clinched the fifth match of Sanhok with 13 kills. The side played the finals with balanced intent, and it paid off. Their star player, Tixzzyyy, ended as the second-highest fragger of the finals.

The tournament's final round saw Ghost Gaming come out on top with nine frags. However, this win couldn't cover their inconsistent performances, and they finished in the 10th spot.

PMGC 2021 League West Finals top three eliminators

S2G Timber was the top fragger of the League finals with 30 kills, while Navi Tixzyyy was the second with 29 eliminations. Futbolist didn't fare well in the tournament, but their star player Solkay was the third-best fragger with 29 frags.

The prize pool for the League Stages of the PMGC 2021 West is a whopping $725,000. The winner, Next Ruya Gaming, takes home $362,500, while Navi was awarded $145,000. LATAM team Furious Gaming won $72,500. The League finals teams will also receive an attendance fee of $20,000.

Also Read Article Continues below

The top six teams of the League finals have advanced to the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, scheduled from 21 to 23 January 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer