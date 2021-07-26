Alpha 7 Esports crowned PUBG Mobile World Invitational West champions 

The fourth and final day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: West 2021 had a nail-biting finish. At the end of the intense battle, Brazil's Alpha 7 Esports were crowned champions. The team secured 4 chicken dinners and ended up with 251 points and 119 kills.

Konina Power of Kazakhstan, too, performeding quite well in the tournament, finishing second with 227 points and 111 kills. Ruya Gaming from Turkey finished third with 213 points and 108 kills.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West Charity Prize Pool distribution

KnowMe from Konina Power was crowned the MVP. The player performed exceptionally, securing an average damage of 404. He averaged at 1.7 Kill per match and his average survival time was 19 minutes and 44 seconds. He won the charity prize of USD 5,000, which was donated to UNICEF.

The final day, however, was dominated by Ghost Gaming from USA. The team secured 2 chicken dinners and 96 points in 5 matches. This took them to 5th spot in the overall standings. A7 Esports and GUNZ Esports from Iraq earned the second and third most points today, with 81 and 56 points in 5 matches respectively.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 4:

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West overall standings

The final day started with the first match on Erangel. The chicken dinner was secured by Alpha 7 Esports with 13 kills. Ghost gaming finished second with seven frags while 19 Esports from Canada finished third with four eliminations.

The second encounter of the day, played on Sanhok, saw GUNZ Esports take the chicken dinner in a dominant fashion. The team obliterated the lobby and secured a whooping 19 kills. Alpha7 Esports finished second with nine frags while 19 Esports finished third with five frags.

The third and fourth matches took place in Erangel and Miramar. Ghost Gaming played exceptionally well in both and won them with 11 &12 kills respectively. This performance came as a relief for the fans, as prior to that Ghost Gaming was having a hard time in the tournament.

The fifth and final match on Erangel was won by Alpha7 Esports. The team comprehensively won the match and, with it, the title. Ghost Gaming finished second in this match with nine frags, while Next Ruya Gaming from Turkey finished third with 12 frags.

Edited by Gautham Balaji