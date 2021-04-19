PUBG Mobile: Ghost Gaming crowned PMPL Season 1 North America champions

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 North America (PMPL S1 NA) Grand Finals concluded with fan favorites Ghost Gaming emerging as the ultimate champions. They topped the overall points table with 100 kills and 207 points.

Pittsburgh Knights followed in second with 91 kills and 194 points, while 19Esports slipped to third place with 85 kills and 190 points. Passion Fruit secured fourth place with 163 points, while another fan-favorite, Lazarus, finished fifth with 159 points.

Aesor was the MVP for the Grand Finals

19Esports Aesor was awarded the MVP title as he took 28 kills in the finals.

These top five teams have also qualified for the PMPL Americas regional finals, where they will battle against top teams from Brazil and LATAM.

PMPL Season 1 North America Grand Finals overall standings

The first match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Ghost Gaming with a whopping 14 kills. Syndicate and Lazarus followed them with four and five frags, respectively.

PMPL North America Grand Finals Overall standings (next eight)

The second match was played on the desert map of Miramar and was clinched by Nova Esports, who had seven frags. Lazarus finished behind them with only two kills. Ghost Gaming was eliminated early but still managed to grab 12 frags.

Helping Quit Addiction grabbed the Chicken Dinner in the third match, played on Sanhok, with eight frags. They were followed by Passion Fruit Esports, with nine kills.

Nova Esports again emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with ten frags. They were followed by Ghost Gaming with nine kills. Enigma Fan Club took ten kills in the game.

The Panthers secured the Chicken Dinner in the fifth match, with five kills to their name. Passion Fruit Esports, however, topped the match charts with 12 kills, while Syndicate was third with eight kills.

Pittsburgh Knights won the sixth and final match of the day in this PUBG Mobile event, as Alucard did a 1v3 against Ghost Gaming in the final circle. They grabbed eight frags and were followed by Ghost Gaming, who sent four enemies to the lobby.