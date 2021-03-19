PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 North America: Teams, format, and schedule revealed

The first edition of the PUBG Mobile Pro League North America (PMPL) is kicking off on March 23rd. The top 20 teams from the NA region will battle for the title and massive prize pool.

The tournament follows the same format as the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West, with 20 teams battling for the first two days of the week to qualify for the Superweekend.

The top 16 teams will battle on three days of the Superweekend to accumulate league points. The league stages will go on for three weeks, and only the super weekend points will be counted in the overall league stages.

The top 16 teams at the end of league stages, i.e., on April 11th, will qualify for the Grand Finals, scheduled from April 16th to April 18th. It boasts a massive prize pool of 150k USD.

The event will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch starting at 7 PM EDST/4 PM PDST (4:30 AM IST).

Participating teams in the PUBG Mobile Pro League S1 North America

The top seven invited teams, along with 13 new sides, qualified from the PUBG Mobile Club Open North America 2021 (PMCO), are divided into five groups of four teams each.

Group A

XSET(Invited)

Team JCR

Passion Fruit Esports

LEVEL X

Group B

The Unnamed (Invited)

Helping Quit Addiction

Dior Esports

Syndicate

Group C

NOVA Esports (Invited)

Mezexis Esports NA

SegmentX

The Panthers

Group D

Lazarus (Invited)

Enigma Fan Club

We Support Farmers

Pro Era

Group E

19 Esports (Invited)

The Hitlist (Invited)

Pittsburgh Knights

Ghost Gaming (Invited)

The invited teams have revealed their rosters, and some sides have retained old players while others have new gamers representing them. With a healthy mixture of pro and amateur teams in the mix, it will be interesting to see how the first Pro League of the North American region shapes up.