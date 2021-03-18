Nova Esports announces new roster for PUBG Mobile Pro League North America Season 3

The spring leg of the 2021 season of PUBG Mobile Esports is in full swing. With the PMCOs over, teams are gearing up for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for their respective regions.

Witness 20 teams over 4 weeks of intense matches competing in the PUBG MOBILE Pro League North American region with a prizepool of 150,000USD! #PMPL2021



Season starts March 23rd at 7pm EDST/4 pm PDST:

📺https://t.co/rcSwAMrMTq

📺https://t.co/qyRX4BoMdv

📺https://t.co/qm9Z9yS7fL pic.twitter.com/WTUOmKmbiJ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) March 18, 2021

The North American regional PMPL: League stage is due to start on March 23, 2021. The top qualified and invited teams will battle it out for three weeks for the league champions title and a spot in the event's finals.

Ahead of the PMPL, many of North America's teams have been setting their rosters straight.

The latest addition to this list is the popular Hong Kong-based organization Nova Esports, which recently announced its roster for the North American division ahead of PMPL S3: NA.

Nova Esports PUBG Mobile NA roster:

1) XIFAN (Zidan Wu)

2) MEMORY (Zhang Yukie)

3) SKIESZ

Advertisement

4) HZL (Zilong He)

5) SMILE

6) RINNN

The Nova Esports roster looks stacked with fresh blood like MEMORY, an ex-player for Chinese team YiQiLang. It will also include experienced campaigners like Xifan, who have been with the team for a long time.

Other players like RINN, SMILE, SKIESZ and HZL should provide the team with adequate firepower to perform. The team will be looking to make a mark in the upcoming PMPL: NA

Nova Esports has been quite successful in PUBG Mobile Esports, with its Chinese division winning the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020.

However, the North American division has had minimal success, with its best performance being a third-place finish at the ESL Mobile Open: Dallas.

With PMPL: NA Season 3 just days away, it will be interesting to see how Nova Esports performs against the top teams in the North American region.

Fans of the club will be expecting a lot from the team, and the roster will have a huge responsibility on its shoulders.