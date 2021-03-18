PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the second week of PEL 2021 Season 1 concluded today. A total of five matches were played between the 15 top teams from the previous week on the first day of the second week.

The top five teams from today will move to the weekly finals (day 3 and 4 of week 2). The remaining 10 teams have been relegated to the elimination round (day 2 of week 2), where they will battle with the other five bottom-ranked teams of the previous week's day 2, all for the ten slots in the weekly finals.

The tournament started on the 11th of March and will continue until April 18th. TEC emerged victorious in the first-week, winning 1,000,000 Yuan ($ 153,000 USD).

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 1 Overall standings

Day 1 of the second week of PEL 2021 Season 1 started with Show Time (formerly AgFox Black) winning on Miramar with 11 kills, followed by Tianba with 8 kills.

TEC won the second match on Miramar with 6 kills, followed by DKG with 14 kills, where Tian bagged the MVP title with 6 kills. STE won the third match on Sanhok with 8 eliminations. However, TC topped the points table with 16 kills.

The fourth and fifth matches, played on Erangel, were both clinched by Q9 with 12 and 10 kills respectively. 4 AM secured second place in the fourth match with 9 kills, with Suk alone bagging five on them. DKG topped the points table in the final match with 14 kills

Top 5 kill leaders From week 2 day 1

At the end of Week 2 Day 1 of the PEL 2021 Season 1, DKG topped the charts with 35 kills and 59 points, followed by Q9 with 25 kills and 55 points. TEC was in the third spot with 26 kills and 53 points.

Along with these three, STE and Show Time also qualified for the weekly finals. PMGC League Champions 4 AM missed out on qualification by two points, as they only managed to secure sixth place.