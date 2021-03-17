PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 2 teams, schedule, format and more

The second week of PEL 2021 Season 1 will kick off tomorrow, i.e March 18th.

This is the first Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament in 2021. The tournament began on March 11th and will continue until April 18th.

Titan Esports Club (TEC) emerged victorious in the first week of the tournament, winning 1,000,000 Yuan (around 153,000 USD). The Chosen secured second place, while Team Weibo (ex ELG) grabbed the third spot.

Fan favorites Nova XQF failed to qualify for the weekly finals and were relegated to the Week 2 elimination round.

The Peacekeeper Elite League 2021 will follow the same format as last season, which involves a qualification round and weekly finals.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 2 Day 1 (18/3/2021 - Thursday)

The Esports Club

In this round, the top 15 teams of the previous weekly finals will battle against each other over five maps. The top 5 teams will qualify for the weekly finals (Day 3 and Day 4). The remaining 10 teams will be relegated to the second day.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 2 Day 1 teams

1. Royal Never Give Up

2. Four Angry Men

3. Six Two Eight

4. Team Pai

5. JD Esports

6. Qing Jiu Club

7. Team Game

8. The Chosen

9. ShowTime

10. Tianba

11. Da Kun Gaming (DKG)

12. Team Weibo

13. Regan S Gaming (RSG)

14. Titan Esports Club (TEC)

15. Tong Jia Bao Esports

PEL 2021 S1 Week 2 Day 2 (19/3/2021 - Friday)

The second day of the week, also known as the elimination round, will see the bottom 10 teams of Week 2 Day 1 and the bottom 5 teams of the previous week's elimination round (Day 2) battling it out for the final 10 spots of the corresponding weekly finals.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 2 Day 3 / Day 4 (20/3/2021 - 21/3/2021 Saturday and Sunday)

The weekly finals will be played on Day 3 and Day 4. A total of 10 matches will be played. Only the points accumulated in the weekly finals will be counted in the overall league standings.

Week 2 map schedule of the PEL 2021 Season 1

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP