PUBG Mobile : PEL 2021 Season 1 week 1 Overall standings

Day 4 of the first week of PEL 2021 season 1 has concluded, with Titan Esports Club (TEC) emerging as the champions of the first week.They also won 1,000,000 Yuan ($ 153,000 USD).

TEC

This event is one of the most prominent official tournaments of Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile). The PEL 2021 season 1 started on 11 March and will continue until 18 April. The top 15 teams from the regular season will qualify for grand finals. This stage is scheduled for 15 April to 18 April.

At the end of week 1 of the PEL 2021 season 1, TEC leads the points table with a total of 52 kills and 109 points to their names. Following them closely are The Chosen with 37 kills and 100 points. Team Weibo (WBG) grabbed the third position with 41 kills and 98 points. A total of 10 matches were played in the Week 1 Finals (day 3 and day 4) over three different maps and spread over two days.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 1 Overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 1 Finals (day 3 and day 4 ) Overall standings

Team weibo emerged as winners in the first match on Miramar with 25 points while Q9 (Qing Jiu Club) finished behind them in second place with 15 points.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 1 Finals (day 3 and day 4 ) Overall standings

The second match played on Miramar was won by TJB with 20 points, followed by TC with 16 points.

TJB Esports claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with 19 points while Tainba finished behind them in second place with 19 points too. They were followed by Q9 at third place with 15 points.

Advertisement

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was notched up by RNG with 24 points. However, Team Weibo came second with 14 points.

The final match on Erangel saw a victory for 4 AM with 28 points. Team DKG secured second place with 21 points.