PUBG Mobile: Ghost Gaming crowned PMPL S1 NA league stage champions

The regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL S1 NA) Season 1 North America 2021 concluded with Ghost Gaming emerging as champions.

Ghost Gaming vs Nova Esports head to head after the PMPL S1 NA league stage

Ghost Gaming emerged as winners with 295 kills and 603 points at the end of the league stage. Following them in second place was Nova Esports with 204 frags and 497 points. Nova closed the gap on the final day as they gained a whopping 93 points.

Third place in the league stage went to Xset with 419 points, while The Unnamed and Lazarus grabbed the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

We Support Farmers, Aphelion Esports, Dior Esports, and Pro Era couldn't qualify for the Grand Finals.

PMPL S1 NA league stage overall standings

PMPL S1 NA league stage overall standings (top eight)

The first match of the third super weekend's final day, played on Erangel, was claimed by Syndicate with a whopping 17 eliminations.

They were followed by Nova Esports and Just Causing Reality with eight and three frags, respectively.

Advertisement

PMPL S1 NA league stage overall standings (middle eight)

Nova Esports emerged victorious in the second match on Miramar with 16 frags. Lazarus claimed eight frags in the match.

PMPL S1 NA league stage overall standings (last four)

The Unnamed grabbed the Chicken Dinner in the third match, played on Sanhok, with 11 frags. Mezexis Esports followed them with seven eliminations.

Lazarus emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with nine frags. However, Ghost Gaming topped the match table with 14 frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. Nova once again secured the Chicken Dinner with a whopping 19 frags. Helping Quit Addiction secured second place with five kills, while Xset grabbed seven kills.

Advertisement

Top 10 kill leaders from the PMPL S1 NA league stage

Top 5 individual fraggers from the PMPL S1 NA league stage

Ghost Spec - 85 kills

Ghost HH24 - 76 kills

Nova Rinnn - 66 kills

The Unnamed Ran - 66 kills

Ghost Tensa - 63 kills

With the conclusion of three weeks of the league stage of this PUBG Mobile event, it will be interesting to see whether any team can challenge Ghost Gaming and Nova Esports in the finals, scheduled from April 16th to 18th.