PUBG Mobile: Alpha 7 Esports crowned PMPL Brazil Season 1 champions

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Brazil Season 1 (PMPL Brazil S1) came to an end today. After an exciting three days of finals, which featured the top 16 teams from the Brazilian region, Alpha7 Esports emerged as the champions with 207 points and 93 kills. They were awarded the winner's prize of $10,000.

Finishing behind them in second place in this PUBG Mobile event was B4 Esports, who secured 203 points and 83 kills. They claimed the runners-up prize of $7000. Irmaos Metralha bagged third place with 168 points and 79 frags.

The top 5 teams from the finals also qualified for the PMPL Americas Finals, scheduled from June 16th, 2021.

Qualified teams for PMPL Americas Finals

A7 Esports B4 Esports Irmaos Metralha Influence Rage INTZ Esports

A7 Esports had earlier also won the league stage of this tournament by a margin of 49 points over INTZ Esports, who finished second.

However, in the finals, it was A7 Esports and B4 Esports who pulled away from the rest of the competitors and fought amongst themselves for the top spot. A7 edged it out and won the championship by a narrow four points.

Among the other top performers were Irmaos Metralha, who maintained their consistency throughout this PUBG Mobile tournament, finishing fourth in the league stage and third in the Finals.

Another popular team, Influence Rage, who had earlier finished ninth in the league stage, bounced back in the finals to take the fourth spot.

Honored Souls, who had a great run during the PMPL League Stage, finished third. The side was disappointing in the finals and had to be satisfied with a ninth-place finish.

During the league stage, Rafinha from INTZ Esports, Senab from A7 Esports, and LilBoy from Honored Souls were the MVPs for Weeks 1, 2, and 3. Each of these players won a total prize of $750.

Top 10 players from the PMPL Brazil S1

In the finals, Honored Souls' LiLBoy was named the MVP as he accounted for 154 eliminations while delivering a total of 80 assists. He secured an MVP rating of 6.17.

With the finals over, players will now be looking towards the upcoming PMPL Americas, where they would like to leave a mark and further climb the ladder in this season's PUBG Mobile esports.