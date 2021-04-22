PUBG Mobile South Asia Championship: Qualified teams and date revealed

The PUBG Mobile Esports ecosystem is growing at an exponential rate. To accumulate more countries in the circuit, PUBG Mobile added seven new Pro Leagues to the existing ones in 2021.

PUBG Mobile has also introduced a new ultimate tournament, the PUBG Mobile Championship (regional finals).

The first edition of the PUBG Mobile South Asia Championship Finals is scheduled for May 13 - 16. This will include top teams from three major tournaments across the region, i.e.:

Top nine teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 South Asia Finals Top four teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring: Hong Kong Macau Taiwan Top two teams from PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring: Asia Wildcard

Apart from these fifteen teams, PMPL South Asia Season 2 Winner Skylight Gaming (Abrupt Slayers) is directly invited to the Championship.

Here are the qualified teams for PUBG MOBILE PRO LEAGUE South Asia Championship!



The teams have placed in the top 9 standings & will now be playing the #PMPL South Asia Championship this May! Stay Tuned for more information:

📺https://t.co/rcSwAMJnKY

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) April 19, 2021

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile South Asia Championship

PMPL SA S3:

1. DRS Gaming (Nepal)

2. Zeus Esports( Mongolia)

3. 7 Sea Esports (Nepal)

4. Deadeyes Guys (Nepal)

5. Trained to Kill (Nepal)

6. 1952 (Bangladesh)

7. High Voltage (Nepal)

8. Stalwart Flex (Pakistan)

9. PN Crew (Nepal)

PMCO SA Wildcard:

10. Astra Academy (Mongolia)

11. Apes Inc (Mongolia)

PMCO Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan:

12. LIT Esports (Taiwan)

13. NM (Taiwan)

14. INV Esports (Taiwan)

15. SD Gaming (Hong Kong)

Invited team:

16. Skylight Gaming (Nepal)

After four weeks of thrilling action, the third season of PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3: South Asia region concluded with DRS Gaming emerging as champions. League stage champions Zeus Esports secured the runners-up position in the finals. Godless from Zeus was awarded the MVP title.

These two teams have also qualified for the Peacekeeper Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021 invitational, which will feature the top 15 teams from the Asian region. It is scheduled to take place from April 27 - 29.