Brazilian PUBG Mobile star Carrilho joins Alpha 7 Esports after Loops Esports' disqualification from PMGC 2020

As the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) final is coming closer, teams are looking to get things straight and start preparing for the million-dollar tournament.

Alpha 7 Esports, a team from Brazil who qualified for the PMGC 2020 Finals, announced on social media that Lucas "Carrilho" Miguel, a top fragger from the Americas region, has joined the organization.

Carrilho will replace Vitu2k, who recently won the fan-favorite player award from the Americas region in the PMGC 2020 League Stage.

Carrilho played the PMGC 2020 League Stages for Loops Esports, who secured the sixth place in the League Stages but was disqualified from the tournament for showing unsportsmanlike behavior.

Loops got disqualified under rule 6.1.2, which mentions Competitive Integrity. The rule states:

"All teams and team members are expected to compete to the best of their skill and ability at all times in any tournament game."

Although Carrilho himself didn't break any rules, he was part of the team that was eventually barred.

Carrilho is known for his aggressive gameplay and has won MVP awards at the PMPL Americas as well as the PMWL 2020 West. With his inclusion in the roster, Alpha will be poised to be more aggressive.

Roster of A7 Esports ahead of the PMGC 2020 Finals

Law (Enzo Nakamura)

Senab (Alessandro Augusto)

Swaguin (Caio Henrique)

Carrilho (Lucas Miguel)

During the League Stage of the PMGC 2020, A7 Esports finished eleventh in the table with 148 kill points and 299 overall points. Four Angry Men (4 AM) from China was crowned the champions of the League Stage, followed by Bigetron RA and RRQ Athena.

PMGC 2020 Finals

The PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP is coming to #Dubai! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Where the best 16 teams will fight on stage in the grand PMGC Finals. Are you ready?!

Witness the first PMGC Champion in Dubai from January 21st to the 24th. See you there!@visitdubai @Dubai_Calendar pic.twitter.com/ELwqIVxSte — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Finals, the biggest PUBG Mobile Esports tournament, is scheduled from January 21st to January 24th in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The top 16 teams who qualified from the League Stage worldwide will battle each other for a massive prize pool.

Although a LAN affair, no crowd is allowed in the arena, keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.