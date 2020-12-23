Top 10 PUBG Mobile players in the world in 2020

The year 2020 has proved to be a remarkable one for PUBG Mobile. The game generated more than 2.6 billion dollars in revenue, making it one of the most successful mobile games of all time.

It's also the second most downloaded game of 2020. Two PUBG Mobile esports events - the PMWL East and the PMGC, both crossed the 1 million mark for peak viewership.

As the year is comes to a close, let's take a look back at some of the top PUBG Mobile players in the world in 2020.

Top 10 PUBG Mobile Players of 2020 :-

10. Lutz

He is an assaulter who represents Futbolist. Futbolist is known for its aggressive gameplay. They won the PMWL West 2020, and secured 7th place in PMGC League 2020

9. Sylass and Rayz

Sylass and Rayz both from Turkey, and they are currently representing Klas Digital Athletics. They are known for their fragging power. Klas Digital Athletics secured second place in EMEA League Finals and fifth place in the recently concluded PMGC League 2020.

8. Luxxy

Made Bagus "Luxxy" Prabaswara is one of the best snipers in the world, and he hails from Indonesia. He represents the team that won the PMWL East, Bigetron RA. He was the top fragger at the PMWL East with 142 kills.

7. Zuxxy

Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita, is the in-game leader of Bigetron RA. He is the older twin brother of Luxxy, and he recently won the "Esports Mobile Player of the Year" award, issued by the Esports Awards. He bagged the MVP award at the PMCO Fall 2019, while he is known for his exceptional in-game rotation skills.

6. Paraboy

One of the most famous PUBG Mobile players around the world, Paraboy is a Chinese assaulter who plays from Nova XQF. He bagged the MVP award at the recently concluded PEC 2020. His team Nova XQF won the PEL Season 2, as well as PEC 2020 this year.

5. Gonzo

Nursultan "Gonzo" Nartbayev, who hails from Kazakhstan, is the captain of Konina Power, which secured fourth place in the recently concluded PMGC. He also won the Headshot Master award in PMGC with a 25 percent headshot rate, which is the highest for any player in the tournament.

4. Earnny

Wachirawit "Earnny" Ramangkool plays as a PUBG Mobile assaulter from RRQ Athena. He was one of the top fraggers of PMGC 2020. His team RRQ Athena secured third place in the PMWL East as well as PMGC League Stages

The MVP of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League stage is: 33Svan from FOUR ANGRY MEN! #PMGC #WEONTOP 🥇 pic.twitter.com/dZZZSVjhsN — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

3. 33Svan

33Svan is a PUBG Mobile pro from China, and he plays as an assaulter from Four Angry Men. He bagged the MVP title during the league stage of the PMGC. Four Angry Men 33Svan also took the title of Damage Master, and the Last Man Standing, at the PMGC.

2. Ryzen

Third player from Bigetron RA in the top ten list, Muhammad "Ryzen" Albi plays as an assaulter for the team. He was awarded the title of Grenade Master at the PMGC 2020. He was also on the list of top fraggers of both PMWL East and PMGC 2020.

1. Suk

Suk from PUBG Mobile team Four Angry Men topped the kills chart at the PMGC 2020, with 149 frags. He was also awarded the League Terminator title. Four Angry Men had a magnificent 2020, with two title wins (PMGC League stages, PEL S3) and three top-two finishes. He was also MVP of the PEL Season 3 Grand Finals.