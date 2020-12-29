5 highest-earning PUBG Mobile teams of 2020

This year, with regards to PUBG Mobile esports, has been eventful. PUBG Mobile, which has a booming esports scene, saw tournament prize pools sore to new heights.

With the COVID 19 pandemic leading to the conversion of many LAN events into online ones, teams have played from the comforts of their homes and boot camps. Thus, it has allowed them to compete to the best of their abilities.

As 2020 draws to a close, here's a look at the teams who have grinded it out throughout the year and have emerged as the top earners competing in PUBG Mobile esports.

Five highest-earning PUBG Mobile teams this year

#5 - Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia)

Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR) are fifth in this list after enjoying a dream run throughout the year, winning almost every tournament. Among the major titles, the team won the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL 2020 East) and stood second at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship: League Stage (PMGC 2020). BTR earned around 398k USD in 2020 from tournaments.

#4 - Royal Never Give Up (China)

Royal Never Give Up (Team RNG), the Chinese team, started the season by winning the Sharpshooter Cup S3. The team finished second and fourth in the Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 (PEL 2020) Seasons 1 and 2. RNG peaked at the prestigious Peacekepeer Elite Championship 2020 (PEC 2020), finishing second, and earned around 462k USD this year.

#3 - Elite Esports (China)

Elite Esports, aka ELG, earned, is another Chinese team on this list. Despite being out of form for most of the season, the team showed great grit and determination to finished second at the PEL: S3. They also managed a fifth-place finish at the PEC 2020, earning around 610k USD overall.

#2 - 4 Angry Men (China)

4 Angry Men (4 AM), the third Chinese team on this list, has some of the world's finest players, including 33Svan and Suk. They performed exceptionally well in 2020, always finishing on the podium. The team finished 2nd and 3rd in the first two seasons of the PEL 2020, eventually winning its third season.

4 AM finished third at the PEC 2020 and had an incredible run in the PMGC 2020, winning the League Stage of the event. In total, the team bagged around 979k USD from tournaments.

#1 - Nova Esports (China)

Nova Esports topped the charts for the top-earning teams of 2020. The side had a great run throughout the year. The roster, originally called X-Quest F (XQF), was acquired by Nova Esports in July 2020.

The team won the PEL: S2 and the PEC 2020. Their earnings for the year crossed a million dollars, making them the first side in PUBG Mobile esports history to do so.